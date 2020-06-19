UrduPoint.com
Hussain Haqqani Says He Was Not Allowed To Testify Through Video Link In Case Against Him

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:41 PM

Hussain Haqqani says he was not allowed to testify through video link in case against him

The former Ambassador says that Justice Isa’s wife was allowed to testify through the video link in his case but he was not allowed by the same judge in case against him but he is there to support Justice Isa.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2020) In response to the Supreme Court’s verdict on petitions challenging Presidential Reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, former Ambassador to the US Hussain Haqani said that he was now allowed to testify through video link by the same judge in his case.

He said he was supporting Justice Qazi Faez Isa in his current case despite that his wife Sarina Isa recorded her statement through a video link before the Supreme Court and he [Haqqani] was not allowed.

Hussain Haqani said: “Good to see Qazi Faez Isa asking SC to let his wife testify by videolink. As head of so-called Memo Commission, Justice Isa refused to let me testify by videolink.

I guess, that was because he was waiting to be elevated to SC at that time. I support him in his current battle,”.

Hussain Haqani who served as an ambassador was living in the United States America for last couples of years.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court nullified the Presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The members of the legal fraternity all over the country termed it a big victory to the judiciary and big blow to PTI government which could not handle even a single major case before the superior courts.

