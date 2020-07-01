Hussain Lawai files bail application in Supreme Court

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ):Seasoned banker Hussain Lawai, accused in fake bank accounts case, Tuesday approached the Supreme Court (SC) for bail.

In the bail application, he pleaded the apex court to quash Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s April 14, order.

The bail petition said the accused should be released on bail in accordance with legal requirements and added the IHC had ignored the hardship matter in the case.

It said the fundamental rights of the petitioner were being violated as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had failed to present any concrete evidence till now.

It said not granting bail to some of the co-accused in the case was tantamount to retaliation.

It said the money was sent to the petitioner's wife by her father who was a well-known businessman.

The decision of IHC division bench could not be upheld in the eyes of the law, it added.

NAB had arrested Hussain Lawai on the charge of money laundering through fake bank accounts.