Hussain Lawai Moves Bail Petition To Islamabad High Court

Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):Former chairperson of the Pakistan Stock Exchange and head of Summit Bank Hussain Lawai Monday filed a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking his post arrest bail in mega money laundering and fake accounts scam.

The petitioner stated in his plea that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had leveled baseless allegations on him. His trial couldn't be started even after an interim reference had been filed against him by NAB in accountability court.

He further stated that he was not currently associated with any bank and there was no chance of record tempering.

The NAB investigation had been completed against him and now there was no base to make him stay in jail, he contended.

He claimed that he had not committed any offense in violation of Anti Money Laundering Act 2000. He stated that his case was meeting the criteria of hardship and prayed the court to grant of post arrest bail.

The petitioner had nominated chairman NAB as respondent in the bail petition.

