Hussain Lawai 's Physical Remand Extended For Seven-day

Faizan Hashmi 44 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:57 PM

Hussain Lawai 's physical remand extended for seven-day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further seven days physical remand of two accused including Hussain Lawai and Taha Raza in mega money laundering and fake accounts case.

The NAB officials produced the two accused before AC Judge after ending of their physical remand time.

The NAB prosecutor appeared before the court and apprised the judge about development in investigation process in fake accounts scam. He stated that there was need of further physical remand of the two accused for more investigation.

However, the accused's counsel opposed the NAB request and stated that there was insufficient ground to grant further physical remand of his clients to NAB.

The court, however, extended the physical remand time till more seven days and directed NAB to produce the accused again on July 8.

It may be mentioned here that former chairman Stock Exchange Hussain Lawai and Senior Vice President Taha Raza had been detained by NAB on charges of facilitating the opening of fake accounts that allegedly used for money laundering and receiving of kickbacks.

Earlier, an IHC bench had also turned down the bail petitions of the two accused.

