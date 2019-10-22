UrduPoint.com
Hussain Nawaz For Raising Voice For Maryam Nawaz

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:45 PM

Former Prime Minister (PM) son Hussain Nawaz in his tweet also appealed to raise voice for Maryam Nawaz in wake of her being unwell

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Hussain Nawaz has appealed to raise voice for Maryam Nawaz.Former Prime Minister (PM) son Hussain Nawaz in his tweet also appealed to raise voice for Maryam Nawaz in wake of her being unwell.Hussain Nawaz Sharif not forget under the duress of circumstances that Maryam is also unwell.

In fact the Punjab Govt till now has failed to share the details of her illness with the family. Raise your voice for Maryam! #Nawaz Needs Maryam He said Maryam has been jailed for no reason. Before this he also expressed concern over Safdar Arrest. He further said that finally the government came to show its real self. Capt Safdar has been arrested for supporting Azadi March.

More Stories From Pakistan

