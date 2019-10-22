Hussain Nawaz playing sympathy card : Faisal Vawda

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday while criticizing opposition party PML-N in strong terms said the party had looted the national economy and now paving way to get rid of the corruption charges by early release from the jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday while criticizing opposition party PML-N in strong terms said the party had looted the national economy and now paving way to get rid of the corruption charges by early release from the jail.

Talking to a private news channel he said Nawaz family was much aware of the fact that nation will not forgive the looters of national kitty and will not support them in future too.

"Hussain Nawaz wants to play a sympathy card to support his ailing politics as he was emphasizing to get attention of the masses over illness of his father Nawaz Sharif, adding, Nawaz family should remember that political weapons can not threaten the government" , he remarked.

He said opposition party did nothing for public and ultimately lost the nation's support that is why the party leadership was busy to put allegations on the government as they are aware they are left with no other option due to their malpractices in their regime.

Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf came into power over the slogan of elimination of corruption and under the courageous leadership it was committed to punish all the corrupt people, he concluded.