UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hussain Nawaz Playing Sympathy Card : Faisal Vawda

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:18 PM

Hussain Nawaz playing sympathy card : Faisal Vawda

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday while criticizing opposition party PML-N in strong terms said the party had looted the national economy and now paving way to get rid of the corruption charges by early release from the jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday while criticizing opposition party PML-N in strong terms said the party had looted the national economy and now paving way to get rid of the corruption charges by early release from the jail.

Talking to a private news channel he said Nawaz family was much aware of the fact that nation will not forgive the looters of national kitty and will not support them in future too.

"Hussain Nawaz wants to play a sympathy card to support his ailing politics as he was emphasizing to get attention of the masses over illness of his father Nawaz Sharif, adding, Nawaz family should remember that political weapons can not threaten the government" , he remarked.

He said opposition party did nothing for public and ultimately lost the nation's support that is why the party leadership was busy to put allegations on the government as they are aware they are left with no other option due to their malpractices in their regime.

Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf came into power over the slogan of elimination of corruption and under the courageous leadership it was committed to punish all the corrupt people, he concluded.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Jail Hussain Nawaz Family All From Government Opposition Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Foreign diplomats visit Neelum Valley to witness I ..

11 minutes ago

#SabSeBara Phone #SabSeBari Offer, Win Big with In ..

26 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) intensifi ..

2 minutes ago

Transporters decry illegal taxes

2 minutes ago

Civil, Military leadership on same page: says Punj ..

2 minutes ago

Thai Prime Minister Orders Security Review Prior t ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.