Hussain Nawaz Says Maryam Is Also Ill

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 01:34 PM

Hussain Nawaz says Maryam is also ill

Former PM's son through twitter comes down hard upon the Punjab government for not sharing details about Maryam's illness

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-22th Oct, 2019) Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's son Hussain Nawaz Sharif revealed that like his father his sister PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz is also ill and alleged that the Punjab governmen was not sharing details about her illness.

According to his twitter account, Hussain Nawaz, who is currently in London, came down hard upon the Punjab governmentn and tweeted about illness of his sister Maryam Nawaz.

" Let us not forget under the duress of circumstances that Maryam is also unwell. In fact the Punjab Govt till now has failed to share the details of her illness with the family. Raise your voice for Maryam!," tweeted Hussain Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz since after recovery of cell phone was completely hidden from the scene as yet no news or statement came about her status in NAB's detention center. The media reports suggested that the NAB officials became angry with Maryam Nawaz after cell phone was recovered from her custody in NAB's custody.

The sources said that the data was being recovered as with whom she was in contact while being under custody. Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were in continuous contact with each other in jails but the phone of Maryam Nawaz was recovered. Now just after a week, Nawaz Sharif's platelets level fell down and he was shifted to hospital for medical emergency.

The PML-N workers, after PML_N Supremo shifting to hospital, criticized the government and the NAB officials. They chanted slogans against the governmenmt. During Nawaz Sharif's shifting, strict security arrangments were made and he was kept at VVIP room which was declared sub-jail and nobody was allowed there.

On other hand, NAB said that Nawaz sharif's condition was under control and he was shifted to Services Hospital just for medical checkup and to improve his platelets' level.

It may also be mentioned here that both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had been involved in Chaudhary Sugar mills case.

