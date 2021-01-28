UrduPoint.com
Hussain Nawaz Takes Jibe At Imran Khan Over TI’s Report On Corruption

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 06:01 PM

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s report on corruption

The Former PM’s son has addressed Prime Minister Imran Khan and reminded him of his statement that if the PM is a thief the people working under him will also be thieves.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28thd, 2021) Hassain Nawaz , the son of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has taken jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan over Transparency International reports on corruption.

Taking to Twitter, Hussain Nawaz addressed Prime Minister Imran Khan and reminded him his own statement that if the Prime Minister was a thief the people working under him would also be thieves, and referred to the report on corruption released by Transparency International. And it was stamp on your forehead, he added.

“You used to say that if Prime Minister would be a thief the people working under him would also be thieves. And today’s Transparency International’s report is has corrected your own statement and is stamp on his forehead,” wrote Hussain Nawaz.

Transparency International in its report earlier today established that corruption had increased in Pakistan.

Pakistan ranked 124 out of 180—four points down from 2019’s ranking on a global corruption perception list issued by the international non-government organization.

According to the experts and the business people, TI has released the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) every year, ranking 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption.

Pakistan lost four position in 2020 as compared to 2019 and seven positions as compared to 2018. In 2019, Pakistan ranked 120th on the global corruption list and 117 in 2018.

Afghanistan’s corruption score improved by 3 and Turkey’s by 1 while India, Iran and Nepal’s corruption scores worsened by one point and Malaysia’s by two points.

In 2020, Pakistan’s score lowered to 31/100 from 32/100 in 2019 and rank to 124/180 from 120/180 in 2019.

Reacting to the report, PML-N Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb said that the report was in English and they [PTI] would come to know about it by tomorrow.

“They don’t know yet as the report is in English,” said Maryam Aurangzeb.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shehbaz Gill said that the report was compiled on the basis of the previous year’s data.

