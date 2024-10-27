Hussain Nawaz Visits Data Darbar
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Hussain Nawaz, a son of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif, visited Data Darbar, here on Sunday.
He offered Fateha at the grave of the great Sufi saint Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh (RA) and prayed for the country and the nation.
Executive Officer Data Darbar Nauman Saifi welcomed Hussain Nawaz, who visited various sections of the shrine.
