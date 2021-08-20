UrduPoint.com

Hussain Sugar Mills To Set Up Waste-water Treatment Plant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The Hussain Sugar Mills Jaranwala will set up a treatment plant at Chak No 128-GB for treatment of waste-water of the mills.

In this regard, the public objections would be heard for the environmental report, said a spokesman for the Environmental Protection Department on Friday.

He said that the public objections would be heard on Sept 29 at 11a.m. at Shah Jee Marriage Hall East Canal Road Jaranwala Faisalabad where stakeholders and general public would present their objections.

After rectifying public complaints and objections, the treatment plants will be granted permission for its establishment, he added.

