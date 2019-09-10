UrduPoint.com
Hussaini Philosophy, A Glaring Example Of Courage, Patience: Dr Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 06:20 PM

SIALKOT, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said that 'Hussaini Philosophy' was a glaring example of courage, patience, perseverance and determination against tyranny.

Addressing the 22nd Shuhada-e-Karbala Conference here, she said the Muslim Ummah should learn the lesson of faith, unity and sacrifices to foil conspiracies of anti-Islam elements.

She urged the people to seek inspiration from the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and fight against tyranny, dictatorship and terrorism, to put the country on road to progress and development.

Today, the Muslim Ummah was passing through a critical juncture as it was confronting the challenges of extremism and terrorism, she said and added, the Ummah needed the spirit of Karbala to cope with these menaces.

Dr Firdous said that Ashura gives us a message not to hesitate in rendering any sacrifice for upholding the principles of truthfulness and Islamic values.

She said, in Karbala, the family of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and his grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) offered supreme sacrifices to uphold the golden principles of Islam.

She said that Karbala incident would always be quoted as an example of determination and resolve.

Dr. Firdous said, "Let's make a pledge, we shall fight against tyranny, ignorance, dictatorship, terrorism, barbarism and violence by following the principles of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)." She said that islam was a religion of peace, love and brotherhood and prevent the killing of innocent people, adding that it was high time to work collectively for the eradication of terrorism from the country.

She also urged the need for following the golden teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to cope with the multifarious challenges.

Regarding Kashmir issue, the PM's Special Assistant said that Indian Occupied Kashmir had been turned into 'Karbala' by the Indian forces, due to which, oppressed Kashmiris had been facing great deal of problems since long.

The unarmed Kashmiris were struggling for freedom despite barbarism and brutalities by Indian forces, she added.

She said that Indian government was not allowing foreign media teams to visit the Occupied Valley.

Dr Firdous strongly condemned the brutal policies of the Indian government and lockdown in Occupied Kashmir, and said that Indian extremist government would have to face defeat and Kashmir would soon get freedom from Indian yoke.

Ulema belonging to all schools of thought also attended the conference.

More Stories From Pakistan

