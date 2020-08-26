Hussainia conference complete 4 decades of tribute to Imam Hussain (AS)

The tradition of peaceful coexistence and sectarian harmony is ingrained in the genes of Multaniites and it spans over centuries, however there are organizations that worked relentlessly to strengthen this tradition and Anjuman Saqafat-e- Pakistan (ASP) is one of them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The tradition of peaceful coexistence and sectarian harmony is ingrained in the genes of Multaniites and it spans over centuries, however there are organizations that worked relentlessly to strengthen this tradition and Anjuman Saqafat-e- Pakistan (ASP) is one of them.

Upcoming 9th of Moharram falling on Aug 29, would be the 42nd straight annual Hussainia Conference to be organized by ASP at Raza hall to pay glowing tribute to Imam Hussain Alaih Salam, the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Noted academics, ministers, politicians, religious scholars, poets, philosophers attended the event during over last four decades and renowned international level philosopher and expert on Iqbaliyaat Dr. Ain Merry Schmell was among them.

The dignitaries and religious scholars who attended Hussainia conferences over the last four decades included former Punjab Governor late Makhdoom Sajjad Hussain Qureshi, foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former NA Speaker and now Federal minister for agriculture Syed Fakhar Imam, former federal health minister Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, former federal minister for religious affairs Allama Hamid Saeed Kazmi, former provincial minister for religious affairs Haji Ehsanuddin Qureshi, Allama Naseer Ul Ijtehadi, former Khateeb Baadshahi Masjid Lahore Late Maulana Abdul Qadir Azad, Allama Hanif Jalindhary, Allama Gulfam Hussain Hashmi, Maulana Nazar Hussain Qamar, noted poet late Mohsin Naqvi, Allama Nasir Abbas, Allama Akbar Saqi, Allama Abbas Kumaili, and Dr.

Ghazanfar Mehdi.

Almost 33 years ago, former federal minister for education Syed Sajjad Haidar had attended the conference on 8th of Moharram, Sep 2 in 1987 at Multan Arts Council.

The tradition of paying tribute to Imam-e-Aali-Maqam, Imam Hussain Alaih Salam, was started in 1978 at Iqbal secondary school and in 1979 it was held at national centre Multan when Dr.

Ghazafar Mehdi was its head.

In the beginning, the seminar used to be organized on different days of Moharram, however, after 1980, it started attracting big crowds leaving smaller halls of schools insufficient. The seminar was them titled at Hussainia Conference and it was decided to hold it on 9th of Moharram every year at spacious halls.

Founding member of ASP Sibtain Raza Lodhi told APP that ASP wishes to deliver the message of love and peace to people all around the world and to tell them that eternal sacrifices rendered by Imam Hussain Alaih Salam, the family and followers would continue to symbolise resistance against Yazeedi forces.

He said that Shakir Hussain Shakir, Javed Ahmad Mian, Ejaz Ahmad, Rakhshanda Nayyar and Nighat Rafi played pivotal role in establishing ASP and its activities onward.

And most of these friends are still with ASP to carry forward the message of Hazrat Imam Hussain Alaih Salam and his resistance against tyrant forces of Yazeed for Deen and MuslimUmmah.