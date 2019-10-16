Hussainia Scouts to organize first-aid camps on Chehlum in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Like previous years, Hussaini Scouts Open Group will organize 'first-aid' camps during Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) for providing treatment to the mourners.

Chief Organizer Hussaini Scouts Sardar Muhammad Yasir told media men here at his office on Wednesday that Hussaini Scouts would set up first-aid camps at Imam Bargah Hussainia Peshawar Cantt on October 19 and at Edwards High school Kohati Gate on October 20.

He said representatives of Hussania Scouts met the administration of Edwards High School, who extended full support for holding of the camp like the previous years.