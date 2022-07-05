Hustle-bustle of sacrificial animals witnessing elswhere in country ahead of Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :With annual Islamic festival of Eid ul Azha imminent in few days, the traditional hustle-bustle of sacrificial animals were being witnessed elswhere in the country including capital city, where animals has become a source of entertainment for children on roads and streets.

Citizens are seen to be visiting different localities for buying sacrificial animals and the traders have also started roaming in streets with their heavy weight animals to attract buyers.

To attract customers, animals are decorated with colorful garlands, sterling bands, embellished belts and crowns, said a trader while talking to ptv news channel.

Majority customers were seen visiting cattle markets and bargaining with sellers for affordable prices, said a customer.

Children who bought their animals were seen busy in decorating their animals and painted them beautifully while others are anxiously waiting for the arrival of their animals to do the same, said a motorist.

"We are happy that the weather has turned pleasant and now I can take my animals for grazing around streets with the sacrificial animal and take some memorable pictures", said a youngster.

Residents of various localities have also decided for combined sacrifices with the cooperation of various religious and social organizations including local seminaries and mosques due to high prices of goats and sheep, said another citizen.

On the other hand, a large number of people from different occupations are also turning into seasonal butchers for financial gains as much as possible and start displaying their discount slaughtering rates on social media to attract customers.

Extraordinary rush at the blacksmiths shop are also seen and finding it as a golden opportunity for sellers, several other shopkeepers start selling of knives and other slaughtering accessories before arrival of eid, said another citizen.