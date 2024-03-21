Open Menu

Hustle, Bustle Witnessing In Markets During Holy Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The various markets during holy month of Ramazan witnessing a large turnout of shoppers, where people are taking advantage of ongoing offers by prominent retailers especially in the food sector as they are shopping for much-needed grocery items to prepare the iftar fast-breaking meal.

Shoppers in large are flocking to different markets and shopping malls from Sehri to Iftar enthusiastically to buy their chosen food products, said a report aired by a Private news channel.

A vendor said that the top-selling items in the month of Ramazan are khajla, pheni and chickpeas as people prefer to eat these in sehri and iftar.

A heavy rush of the faithful was witnessed in the mosques and markets during Iftar and Sehri , said an imam of a

mosque, adding, special prayers were also offered for the prosperity and integrity of the country and the well-being of the people.

The roads leading to popular markets and shopping malls are already jammed during the evening, said a traffic warden.

A worker in a restaurant said that most of the hotels and restaurants become lively with customers after midnight as people are seen to be flocked in restaurants and hotels to enjoy the Ramazan meals.

The trend of arranging Iftar and Sehri meals for friends and family at restaurants also become a trend as almost every restaurant and food chain all across the country is offering different deals at discounted rates during the holy month of Ramazan.

