ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Huzaifa Rehman Saturday delivered a clear message to India, stating that international intelligence agencies and other organizations are vigilantly monitoring the situation and Pakistan will take its grievances to all international forums to counter India's malicious propaganda.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, Huzaifa Rehman stated that Pakistan is an independent state with its own policies and will strongly defend its sovereignty against any aggression.

He rejected India's pre-planned accusations against Pakistan, asserting that such claims are baseless and aimed at tarnishing the country's image.

Highlighting the inconsistencies in India's narrative, he pointed out that even Indian citizens and officers have condemned and resigned from their positions in protest against the propaganda.

This development, he said, has further exposed India to the world, demonstrating that the international community is no longer fooled by India's baseless allegations against Pakistan.

He said Hindu extremist policies are dragging the region towards instability and conflict, and that such actions are being perpetrated under the guise of nationalism.

He further emphasized that these extremist ideologies are not only a threat to Pakistan but also to the stability and peace of the entire region.

He alleged that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has orchestrated this propaganda campaign against Pakistan to divert attention from domestic issues and regain popularity ahead of elections.

He highlighted that the Sikh community has consistently praised Pakistan for its treatment of minorities and that Pakistan has always maintained good relations with its minority groups.

In contrast, he pointed out that India has a history of persecution and marginalization of its minority communities.

The Minister made it clear that Pakistan's response will be proportionate and calibrated to any provocation and that the country will continue to pursue diplomatic channels to resolve disputes peacefully.

However, he cautioned that Pakistan will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and security.