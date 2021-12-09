HVACR delegation visits Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

A delegation of the Pakistan Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR) Society visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Thursday

According to RCCI spokesman, the delegation was led by President Khurram Rehman Malik and was accompanied by former president Mubashir Ahmed, Usman Chughtai, Ahmed Nawaz and members of the society.

President RCCI Nadeem Rauf gave a briefing to the delegation about the ongoing activities of the Chamber and future programs.

He said that the share of HVACR in manufacturing and import substitution was more than 30 per cent, while in the construction industry, it had about 60 per cent share.

The government should abolish double taxation, reduce the rate of regulatory duty and tax so that this sector can be further developed, Nadeem added.

He assured the delegation that the RCCI would work closely with the HVACR Society for professional development and promotion of the industry.

"Suggestions for innovation in heating, air conditioning, ventilation, refrigeration systems and locally manufactured eco-friendly parts will be forwarded to the relevant agencies," the President said.

HVACR Society President Khurram Rehman Malik congratulated the newly elected officials and said that the efforts of the Rawalpindi Chamber in promoting business activities were commendable.

He said that the Chamber should assist the society in registering with the Directorate General of Trade Organisations (DGTO). "We need to focus on branding", he added.

President Nadeem Rauf, Senior Vice President Asim Malik, Vice President Talat Awan, Former President RCCI Abdul Rauf Chaudhry and members of the Chamber were also present on the occasion.