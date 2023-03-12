HVACR delegation visits RCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :A Pakistan Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR) Society delegation visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Sunday.

Ahmed Nawaz, President Pakistan HVACR Society, led the delegation.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq welcomed the delegation, appreciated the role of HVACR in promoting local manufacturing, and assured all kinds of support for HVACR's upcoming Expo in June 2023.

He assured the delegation that the Rawalpindi Chamber would work closely with the HVACR society for professional development and promotion of the industry.

Suggestions for innovation in heating, air conditioning, ventilation, and refrigeration systems and locally manufactured eco-friendly parts will be forwarded to the relevant stakeholders.

Saqib Rafiq further added that in challenging economic times when innovation is necessary, industries must be adaptive toward the latest technologies available to improve their productivity and competitiveness.

"The installation of energy-efficient heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration systems would save sufficient energy and prove cost-effective for the investors," he added.

HVACR Society President Ahmad Nawaz congratulated the newly elected officials and said that the efforts of the Rawalpindi Chamber in promoting business activities were commendable. He also gave a detailed overview of the upcoming 28th HVACR International Expo, and Conference held on June 8-10 at Karachi Expo Center.

He said that the share of HVACR in manufacturing and import substitution is more than 30 per cent, while in the construction industry, it has about 60 per cent share.