HWA Demands To Ensure Payment Of Minimum Wages To Rural Woman In Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Hari Welfare association has demanded to ensure payment of minimum wages at Rs.32000 to peasant women working in agriculture fields in Sindh.
According to a press release, it said that peasant Women and laborers were living in a very miserable condition as despite announcements of Sindh Government to pay minimum wages at Rs.32000 they were being paid Rs.8000 to Rs.15000 per month which was insufficient to cater their financial needs.
HWA said that the socio-economic situation of women has highly deteriorated while torrential rain and catastrophe have also increased their miseries due to destruction of their homes and death of live stock.
Welfare association said that the re-construction of their homes is slow, resulting in millions of peasants were compelled to live in open sky.
It deplored that no appropriate project for economical rehabilitation of peasants had been executed due to which rural woman was still badly affected in this modern age.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SPARC) organizes a policy dialogue on tobacco taxation28 seconds ago
-
Girl allegedly commits suicide over domestic dispute11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over martyrdom of two army-men11 minutes ago
-
Plastic particles in human blood pose heart disease risk, study finds11 minutes ago
-
Police foils smuggling of non custom paid cigarettes, seizes goods21 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik condemns blasphemy allegation, praises law enforcement response in Sargodha31 minutes ago
-
KP Governor expresses condolences with families of martyred Capt Hasnain, Hawaldar Shafiqullah41 minutes ago
-
RWMC to get 1st position in Eid-Ul-Azha cleanliness operation41 minutes ago
-
Man throws two daughters in canal after dispute with wife41 minutes ago
-
48C temperature recorded in Bahawalpur41 minutes ago
-
Capital women embrace E-scooter, redefine travel norms50 minutes ago
-
ZARRA App reports 2,130 successful closures in child recovery cases51 minutes ago