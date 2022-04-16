UrduPoint.com

HWA For Legal, Policy Improvements For Peasants' Welfare

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2022 | 10:19 PM

The Hari Welfare Association (HWA) on Saturday called for instituting significant legal and policy improvements for the betterment of peasants, who worked in poor conditions and low wages in agricultural farms

HWA President Akram Khaskheli, in a statement on the occasion of International Peasants' Day, said the Sindh Government had filed a plea in the Supreme Court to challenge the Sindh high court's landmark judgment favouring peasants. However, Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu had assured them that the government would not pursue the case, he added.

Khaskheli said the Sindh Tenancy Act, 1950, (STA) was the most important law for peasants and rural workers.

He urged the provincial government to withdraw their plea against the SHC's ruling from the apex court and implement the STA as well as the court's order to support the peasants.

