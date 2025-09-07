HWA seeks urgent action to end child marriages, gender-based violence in rural Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Hari Welfare Association (HWA) has urged urgent action to curb child marriages and gender-based violence (GBV) in rural Sindh, stressing that despite the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2013, weak enforcement and lack of awareness continue to endanger women and children.

Speaking at a dialogue in village Gangaram of district Mirpurkhas, HWA President Akram Ali Khaskheli said, "Domestic violence and early marriages are on the rise."

Khaskheli further said that many rural families in Mirpurkhas lack CNICs and B-Forms, preventing children from accessing education and fueling underage marriages.

Community leaders and youth activists stressed that grassroots forums are helping villagers secure documents and learn their rights, but called for stronger state action. “Removing these barriers and enforcing laws is essential to protect our children and end harmful practices,” Khaskheli added.

Khaskheli said that Investment in girls’ education as the most effective tool to break cycles of early marriage and poverty, “Ending child marriage is not only a legal requirement—it is a moral responsibility. By removing barriers and implementing laws, we can secure a safer, healthier, and more prosperous future for our children.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhau Singh, a resident of village Gangaram, said that to enroll our children in school, B-Forms (child registration certificates) were required, but since we didn’t have them, their academic years were wasted. With the guidance of the Aawaz program through the village forum, we are now ensuring the availability of the required documents. The head of the farmers’ organization also made it clear that the lack of birth certificates is equally concerning.

This issue is directly linked to the rise in child marriages, which is a violation of the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act 2013. Under this law, marriage below the age of 18 is strictly prohibited.

He explained that the purpose of this law is to protect children, especially girls, from premature marriage, which negatively impacts their health, education, and participation in other aspects of life.

To address this issue, forums have been established at the village level, through which joint efforts are being made to stop child marriages.

Members of the village forum pointed out that in addition to challenges in enforcing the law, there is very little awareness about it in rural areas where child marriage is still considered socially acceptable.