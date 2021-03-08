UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HWA Shows Concern Over Non-implementation Of Sindh Women Agriculture Workers Act

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

HWA shows concern over non-implementation of Sindh Women Agriculture Workers Act

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The Hari Welfare Association (HWA), a non-profit organization working for the peasants' rights, has expressed serious concern over Sindh government's lack of will, seriousness and commitment towards protection of women.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad Press Club on Sunday, HWA President Akram Khaskheli deplored that the provincial government was procrastinating implementation over the Sindh Women Agriculture Workers Act, 2019.

"More than a year has passed since its enactment but not a single step has been taken to implement the law," he lamented.

He observed that the law recognized women working in the agriculture sector, including farming, livestock and fisheries, and related sectors as labourers and that it also promoted and protected their right to participate in the decision-making.

He said a woman registered under the law was supposed to receive Benazir Women Agriculture Workers' Card (BWAWC or Benazir Card) following which they would be entitled for creating associations or groups.

Khaskheli added that law provided that the registered female workers or groups could apply for the asset transfers, subsidies, credit and services, as well as for arbitration and enforcement of contracts.

"But, the provincial government hasn't yet begun the registration process," he bemoaned.

He said the HWA demanded immediate implementation of the Act in order to protect the women agriculture workers from exploitation.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Hyderabad Women Sunday 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Joint UAE-Bahrain Commit ..

2 hours ago

Ajman University inaugurates COVID-19 testing, vac ..

3 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity brings female ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Steel CEO among top CEOs in ME by Forbes

3 hours ago

Dubai’s Al Safeer congress ambassadors honoured ..

3 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses proposed ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.