HWA shows concern over non-implementation of Sindh Women Agriculture Workers Act

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The Hari Welfare Association (HWA), a non-profit organization working for the peasants' rights, has expressed serious concern over Sindh government's lack of will, seriousness and commitment towards protection of women.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad Press Club on Sunday, HWA President Akram Khaskheli deplored that the provincial government was procrastinating implementation over the Sindh Women Agriculture Workers Act, 2019.

"More than a year has passed since its enactment but not a single step has been taken to implement the law," he lamented.

He observed that the law recognized women working in the agriculture sector, including farming, livestock and fisheries, and related sectors as labourers and that it also promoted and protected their right to participate in the decision-making.

He said a woman registered under the law was supposed to receive Benazir Women Agriculture Workers' Card (BWAWC or Benazir Card) following which they would be entitled for creating associations or groups.

Khaskheli added that law provided that the registered female workers or groups could apply for the asset transfers, subsidies, credit and services, as well as for arbitration and enforcement of contracts.

"But, the provincial government hasn't yet begun the registration process," he bemoaned.

He said the HWA demanded immediate implementation of the Act in order to protect the women agriculture workers from exploitation.