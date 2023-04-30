HWA urges to pay minimum salary at Rs.25000 to workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Hari welfare association (HWA) has emphasized upon Sindh government to ensure a minimum salary of Rs.25,000 as salary guaranteed by for unskilled labourers in 2019.

In a statement on Sunday, Akram Khaskheli President HWA said that rural workers and peasants, who make up more than 70% of the labor force in Sindh's rural areas and work long hours in agriculture, farms, and brick kilns as well as millions of young people including women, girls, and minor boys who pick cotton and chillies to earn their livelihood, and employment.

He said that the majority of peasants had reportedly gone to the rural labor market where they are given minimal wages due to the growing shortage of irrigation water to lower portions of \the canals.

The Sindh Industrial Relations Act of 2013 was a labor law specific to the province of Sindh in Pakistan and provides a legal framework for the regulation of industrial relations, including the formation and registration of trade unions. However, HWA urged the government to make efforts to ensure that these rural workers, particularly in the agriculture and brick kiln industries were unionized.

HWA urged Sindh government to guarantee that all workers in rural regions were getting a salary of Rs25,000 besides preparing a mechanism to implement the STA.