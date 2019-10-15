HWAB Organizes A Ceremony To Mark "World White Cane Day"

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :A ceremony to mark " World White Cane Day" was held here on Tuesday to raise awareness about the importance of the day.

The visually impaired children have presented tableau and took part in quiz competitions.

The programme was organized by Hyderabad Welfare Association of the Blinds (HWAB) at Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium which was attended by a large number of people belonging to different sections of society including Regional Director Special Education Hyderabad Riazul Rehman Korejo, the Deputy Director Social Welfare department Muneer Ahmed Bhatti and social worker Haji Rehmatullah.

Korejo appreciated efforts of HWAB as the sole organization in Hyderabad working for the welfare of visually impaired persons and appealed to the general public to provide financial support to the organization so that it could work more efficiently for the benefit of visually impaired persons.

The General Secretary Hyderabad Blind Association, A D Pirzado, informed the participants that his organization was providing education and technical training to the visually impaired persons in Hyderabad so that they could be able to get employment in different fields.

On the occasion, newly elected body of Hyderabad Welfare Association for the Blinds has taken oath.

White canes were distributed among the blinds and visually impaired persons.