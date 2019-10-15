UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HWAB Organizes A Ceremony To Mark "World White Cane Day"

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:44 PM

HWAB organizes a ceremony to mark

A ceremony to mark " World White Cane Day" was held here on Tuesday to raise awareness about the importance of the day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :A ceremony to mark " World White Cane Day" was held here on Tuesday to raise awareness about the importance of the day.

The visually impaired children have presented tableau and took part in quiz competitions.

The programme was organized by Hyderabad Welfare Association of the Blinds (HWAB) at Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium which was attended by a large number of people belonging to different sections of society including Regional Director Special Education Hyderabad Riazul Rehman Korejo, the Deputy Director Social Welfare department Muneer Ahmed Bhatti and social worker Haji Rehmatullah.

Korejo appreciated efforts of HWAB as the sole organization in Hyderabad working for the welfare of visually impaired persons and appealed to the general public to provide financial support to the organization so that it could work more efficiently for the benefit of visually impaired persons.

The General Secretary Hyderabad Blind Association, A D Pirzado, informed the participants that his organization was providing education and technical training to the visually impaired persons in Hyderabad so that they could be able to get employment in different fields.

On the occasion, newly elected body of Hyderabad Welfare Association for the Blinds has taken oath.

White canes were distributed among the blinds and visually impaired persons.

Related Topics

World Education Hyderabad Employment

Recent Stories

Iran's Economy to Lose 9.5% in 2019 Amid US Sancti ..

1 minute ago

One policeman martyred, 10 others injured in Quett ..

1 minute ago

Pb govt taking steps for disabled persons' welfare ..

1 minute ago

PAC summons AGP, CDA chairman, Islamabad chief com ..

2 minutes ago

Trade deficit improves by 35% in first quarter of ..

6 minutes ago

IMF Slashes GDP Forecasts for Several Latin Americ ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.