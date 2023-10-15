Open Menu

HWAB Organizes Event To Mark International White Cane Safety Day

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023 | 11:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad Welfare Association of the Blind organized an event on Sunday to mark International White Cane Safety Day. General Secretary of the Welfare Association of the Blind in Sindh Abdul Jabbar Mirani participated as special guest in the event held at Hyderabad press club.

Visually impaired children delivered speeches, presented national songs and tableaus by showing their abilities and were also received blankets, white canes and other items during the event.

Speaking as special guest Mirani highlighted the importance of recognizing the rights and welfare of visually impaired individuals.

He emphasized the need to provide education and training in various skills to enable them to lead dignified lives within society.

He noted that the Welfare Association of the Blind is committed to working tirelessly to ensure the well-being of visually impaired individuals and providing them with equal opportunities.

Addressing the audience General Secretary of the HWAB A.D. Pirzada mentioned that the organization is actively engaged in providing education and training to visually impaired individuals, empowering them to acquire various skills. The event saw a significant turnout, with participation from various schools of thought and a large number of visually impaired children.

