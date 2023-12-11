Open Menu

HWAB Serving Visually Impaired People Without Discrimination: Nabeela Sohail

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 11:43 PM

HWAB serving visually impaired people without discrimination: Nabeela Sohail

District Chairperson of Well Club Galaxy Hyderabad Nabeela Sohail has said that the Hyderabad Welfare Association of Blind (HWAB) was serving visually impaired people without discrimination and all social welfare organizations and philanthropists should cooperate with the association

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) District Chairperson of Well Club Galaxy Hyderabad Nabeela Sohail has said that the Hyderabad Welfare Association of Blind (HWAB) was serving visually impaired people without discrimination and all social welfare organizations and philanthropists should cooperate with the association.

She expressed these views while talking to blind children during her visit to Latifabad.

On this occasion, Chairperson Inner Well Club Galaxy Razia Riaz, DISO Rubina Ramzan, President Nazish Mirani, Secretary Farida Abbassi, Sadarat Samina Khuro, General Secretary HWAB A.D Pirzado, Madam Shahnaz and Finance Secretary Muhammad Yasin Arain were also present.

They said that visually impaired people were part of our society and that their education and training were obligatory for us.

They said that the Inner Well Club was working for the welfare of such institutions so that the living standard of differently able persons could be high.

General Secretary HWAB A.D Pirzado giving a briefing said that our institution was providing training to visually impaired persons however such persons could be provided education and different expertise so that they could become useful citizens of society. Members of the inner well visited different departments and also distributed turbans among children.

Related Topics

Education Visit Hyderabad All

Recent Stories

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

6 minutes ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

6 minutes ago
 Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

6 minutes ago
 Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reform ..

Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reforms

6 minutes ago
 ECP issues voters list, finalizes polling plan for ..

ECP issues voters list, finalizes polling plan for general elections in Attock

15 minutes ago
 Stocks struggle at key week for rate calls

Stocks struggle at key week for rate calls

15 minutes ago
IHC grants protective bail to Sher Afzal Marwat in ..

IHC grants protective bail to Sher Afzal Marwat in 7 cases

43 minutes ago
 Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary inf ..

Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary info PML-N

43 minutes ago
 Political leaders' responsibility to resolve peopl ..

Political leaders' responsibility to resolve people issues: Governor Balochistan ..

50 minutes ago
 IHC reserves decision on PTI founder chairman's ap ..

IHC reserves decision on PTI founder chairman's appeal against Toshakhana case v ..

50 minutes ago
 Gaza humanitarian crisis deepens as Israeli bombar ..

Gaza humanitarian crisis deepens as Israeli bombardment continues: UN

50 minutes ago
 IHC serves notice to ECP in petition against delim ..

IHC serves notice to ECP in petition against delimitations in NA-53, PP-10

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan