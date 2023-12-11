HWAB serving visually impaired people without discrimination: Nabeela Sohail

District Chairperson of Well Club Galaxy Hyderabad Nabeela Sohail has said that the Hyderabad Welfare Association of Blind (HWAB) was serving visually impaired people without discrimination and all social welfare organizations and philanthropists should cooperate with the association

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) District Chairperson of Well Club Galaxy Hyderabad Nabeela Sohail has said that the Hyderabad Welfare Association of Blind (HWAB) was serving visually impaired people without discrimination and all social welfare organizations and philanthropists should cooperate with the association.

She expressed these views while talking to blind children during her visit to Latifabad.

On this occasion, Chairperson Inner Well Club Galaxy Razia Riaz, DISO Rubina Ramzan, President Nazish Mirani, Secretary Farida Abbassi, Sadarat Samina Khuro, General Secretary HWAB A.D Pirzado, Madam Shahnaz and Finance Secretary Muhammad Yasin Arain were also present.

They said that visually impaired people were part of our society and that their education and training were obligatory for us.

They said that the Inner Well Club was working for the welfare of such institutions so that the living standard of differently able persons could be high.

General Secretary HWAB A.D Pirzado giving a briefing said that our institution was providing training to visually impaired persons however such persons could be provided education and different expertise so that they could become useful citizens of society. Members of the inner well visited different departments and also distributed turbans among children.