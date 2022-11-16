UrduPoint.com

HWA,District Admn Hold Workshop Regarding Bonded Labour

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 07:13 PM

HWA,District Admn hold workshop regarding bonded labour

Hari Welfare association in Partnership with the district administration on Wednesday organised a workshop to highlight the issues relating to Bonded labour

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Hari Welfare association in Partnership with the district administration on Wednesday organised a workshop to highlight the issues relating to Bonded labour.

HWA's president Akram Ali Khaskheli said that Anti Bonded Labour and Anti Trafficking Committee in the district Benazirabad regularly meet and discuss the possible means to stop bonded labour in all forms.

He further said that in 2019, 78 and in 2021, 15 bonded laborers were released through the district courts in district Shaheed Benazirabad. The Committee was supervising the implementation of the Sindh Bonded Labour System Abolition Act of 2015. 1465 peasants were released from the custody of landlords in 2021. However, he regretted that in 2014, in most of the districts, the District Vigilance Committees were constituted but most of them were not functional.

He said that there was no monitoring of the implementation of the Act.

However, during and after floods, DVCs played nominal role because of the chances of human trafficking and bonded labour are higher.

He added that most of the officials were unaware about the Prevention of Persons in Trafficking Act (PoPA) of 2018 and the Bonded Labour System Abolition Act of 2015.

Additional Director Social Welfare Department SBA, Sabir Qureshi said that Human Trafficking was a crime and we have the law of Prevention of Persons in Trafficking Act (PoPA) of 2018, through its implementation we can eliminate human trafficking and bonded labour from our areas.

He urged all relevant departments including police, FIA and labour department to put extra efforts and make close coordination for halting trafficking in person.

District Population Welfare Officer Raiz Ahmed Shar, Zubair ashraf from FIA, Muslim Farooq from Sindh Child Protection authority and Long khan from Police department also spoke on the occasion

Related Topics

Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Population Welfare Shar Federal Investigation Agency 2015 2018 2019 Muslim All From Labour

Recent Stories

WFP says its first aid convoy since Ethiopia peace ..

WFP says its first aid convoy since Ethiopia peace deal enters Tigray

19 seconds ago
 FIRs registered against two Gutka sellers over PFA ..

FIRs registered against two Gutka sellers over PFA act violations

21 seconds ago
 KP CM inaugurates development projects in Timargar ..

KP CM inaugurates development projects in Timargarh, Bajaur

22 seconds ago
 EU's Borrell to Pay Official Visits to Kazakhstan, ..

EU's Borrell to Pay Official Visits to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan From November 16-1 ..

24 seconds ago
 Senate sub-committee formed to address PSM matters ..

Senate sub-committee formed to address PSM matters

4 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses ways to improve literacy rate

Meeting discusses ways to improve literacy rate

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.