HWG Provides Equipment To CBDRMC

Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

HWG provides equipment to CBDRMC

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Hazard Watch Group (HWG) purchased equipment under "Scaling-Up of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) Risk Reduction in Northern Pakistan (GLOF-II) Project" were distributed among Community-based Disaster Risk Management Committees (CBDRMC) in Darkut, Sosot and Badswat valleys in Ghizer on Sunday.

Syed Abrar Hussain, Additional Chief Secretary GB, Planning and Development Department (ACS, P&DD) addressing the equipment distribution ceremony at Ghakuch, Ghizer district stressed upon the need for strengthening institutional and organizational preparedness and response capacities of communities to face any disastrous situation.

Wali Khan, Director General, GB Disaster Management Authority and Khadim Hussain, Secretary Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries GB also present on the occasion.

Khadim Hussain emphasised upon the need for addressing the emergencies on time and to keep communities informed. He further said the line departments to stay vigilant for early warning of any disaster.

He also met with CBDRMC chairpersons and community members. He ensured complete support from Government of GB to the communities in the affected valleys hit by a recent GLOF event in Badswat.

The distribution of equipment included sleeping bags, tents, rain sheets, rain coats, backpacks, sunglasses alongside UPS batteries, generators, inverters, binoculars, walkie talkie, GPS, gas cylinders, portal generators, cyber shot cameras, range finders, small solar panels and other items which would help the HWG to monitor the hazards in a timely manner.

