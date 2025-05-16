HWSC Claims Timely Delivery Of Bills Met With Poor Recovery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 10:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) has claimed that the department was timely delivering the water and drainage bills to the domestic and commercial consumers in Hyderabad.
According to a statement issued here on Friday, the corporation's spokesman claimed that their taxation wing was ensuring that monthly bills reached the consumers well before the last date of bill payment.
He maintained that the percentage of non-delivery or delayed delivery of the bills was very minor.
However, he lamented that the recovery against those bills still remained dismal as a majority of the consumers did not pay the bills.
"The cause is the irresponsible attitude of the consumers," he asserted.
He pointed out that the workforce of the HWSC remained deprived of their monthly salaries and pensions due to shortfalls in the revenue generation.
On behalf of the corporation he urged the consumers to pay their monthly bills regularly so that the HWSC could further optimize its water supply and drainage services.
