Open Menu

HWSC Claims Timely Delivery Of Bills Met With Poor Recovery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 10:40 PM

HWSC claims timely delivery of bills met with poor recovery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) has claimed that the department was timely delivering the water and drainage bills to the domestic and commercial consumers in Hyderabad.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, the corporation's spokesman claimed that their taxation wing was ensuring that monthly bills reached the consumers well before the last date of bill payment.

He maintained that the percentage of non-delivery or delayed delivery of the bills was very minor.

However, he lamented that the recovery against those bills still remained dismal as a majority of the consumers did not pay the bills.

"The cause is the irresponsible attitude of the consumers," he asserted.

He pointed out that the workforce of the HWSC remained deprived of their monthly salaries and pensions due to shortfalls in the revenue generation.

On behalf of the corporation he urged the consumers to pay their monthly bills regularly so that the HWSC could further optimize its water supply and drainage services.

APP/zmb/

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

9 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

9 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

14 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

23 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

23 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

23 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

23 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

23 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

23 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan