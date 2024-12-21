Open Menu

HWSC Urges Consumers To Use Water Sparingly During Canal Closure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 10:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The supply of water to the filtration plants of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) from the the Indus River's canals will remain suspended due to annual canals closure from December 25 to January 10, 2025.

The spokesman of HWSC informed here on Saturday that due to the closure of the canals for annual repair and maintenance the corporation's filtration plants would be completely dependent on its water storage ponds.

He said during the closure HWSC would continue to supply water to the city but owing to its limited storage capacity the quantum of water would definitely decrease.

He urged the water consumers on behalf of HWSC to use water sparingly during the period in question and to avoid all types of wasteful water usages like washing cars.

