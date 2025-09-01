Open Menu

HWSC's HR Officer Initiates Action Against Defaulting Consumers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:32 PM

HWSC's HR officer initiates action against defaulting consumers

The Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) has claimed that action has been initiated against consumers who do not pay their water and sewerage bills

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) has claimed that action has been initiated against consumers who do not pay their water and sewerage bills.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, Chief Human Resource Management Officer Muhammad Naeem Shoro had also started a process of scrutinizing bills of the residential and commercial consumers.

The statement said action was taken on Monday against the defaulter nurseries on Autobahn road whose water pumps were also confiscated.

The HWSC advised the consumers that for any reason they did not receive monthly water and sewerage bills then should approach the nearest office of HWSC.

The corporation warned that action against the defaulting consumers would continue on a daily basis.

APP/zmb/

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

1 minute ago
 NA Speaker inaugurates photo exhibition to mark 1 ..

NA Speaker inaugurates photo exhibition to mark 1500 years since Holy Prophet� ..

43 seconds ago
 Power restoration gains momentum in flood-hit area ..

Power restoration gains momentum in flood-hit areas

45 seconds ago
 HWSC's HR officer initiates action against default ..

HWSC's HR officer initiates action against defaulting consumers

46 seconds ago
 PM arrives in Beijing after attending SCO summit

PM arrives in Beijing after attending SCO summit

47 seconds ago
 Teachers’ task to imbue young with spirit of pat ..

Teachers’ task to imbue young with spirit of patriotism: CM Bugti

48 seconds ago
Floods badly hit Malakand, Hazara divisions: Chief ..

Floods badly hit Malakand, Hazara divisions: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa A ..

12 minutes ago
 Customs seizes smuggled Iranian diesel worth over ..

Customs seizes smuggled Iranian diesel worth over Rs. 2 million

12 minutes ago
 6 lions rescued from floodwaters near Ravi

6 lions rescued from floodwaters near Ravi

12 minutes ago
 16 more evacuated as flood emergency continues

16 more evacuated as flood emergency continues

12 minutes ago
 Admin finalizes arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal proc ..

Admin finalizes arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal processions

12 minutes ago
 Consul General in Dubai urges support for flood vi ..

Consul General in Dubai urges support for flood victims in Pakistan

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan