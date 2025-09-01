HWSC's HR Officer Initiates Action Against Defaulting Consumers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:32 PM
The Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) has claimed that action has been initiated against consumers who do not pay their water and sewerage bills
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) has claimed that action has been initiated against consumers who do not pay their water and sewerage bills.
According to a statement issued here on Monday, Chief Human Resource Management Officer Muhammad Naeem Shoro had also started a process of scrutinizing bills of the residential and commercial consumers.
The statement said action was taken on Monday against the defaulter nurseries on Autobahn road whose water pumps were also confiscated.
The HWSC advised the consumers that for any reason they did not receive monthly water and sewerage bills then should approach the nearest office of HWSC.
The corporation warned that action against the defaulting consumers would continue on a daily basis.
APP/zmb/
