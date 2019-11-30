Hybrid, electric buses to be run in fight against smog,  PM

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran Khan says they are planning to introduce electric and hybrid buses like India in Pakistan to save the environment. He also criticized the opposition parties for creating hurdles in the way of the government.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they would take steps to curb air pollution and shared causes of smog and pollution in the country here on Saturday.

“A 70 per cent decline in number of trees for the past over 10 years in Lahore is the one of the major causes of pollution and poor air quality,” said the PM while addressing a ceremony in Lahore. “Leaves just absorb the pollution particles which are great natural help to tackle the pollution,” he further said. The PM said that smog was a big issue in Lahore and Peshawar. He pointed out that crop burning in India and Pakistan, smoke from factories and brick kilns were all contributing factors to air pollution, the biggest contributor was vehicular smoke.

He also talked about the traditional transport system and emission that come through the motor vehicles, saying that they had decided to take some measures to control the pollution. Oil consumption by vehicles and emissions badly damaged the environment, he further said.

PM announced to import more clean (environmental friendly oil, Euro 4 to save the environment.

He also gave example of Indian transport system that the Indians were running electric buses in big cities and said that they had planned to do the same to overcome the issue of air pollution.

“Electric Transport system is now our preference, and we are going to adopt it very soon,” said the PM. He also pointed out the recent propaganda against his government saying that a mafia was continuously working against his government. He said they used to say that PTI government did not have perfect team to deal with the national affairs but the critics forgot that their expert teams looted the public money.

Talking about the health of PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan said that his medical reports suggested that he was very ill. He said that the crises were near to end and soon the issue of unemployment would be addressed. The PM also took notice of tv channels not paying salaries to their workers and tasked Mian Aslam Iqbal for this purpose.

“Mian Aslam Iqbal should look into the matter of non-payment of salaries to the workers of TV channels,” said the PM , adding that " non-paymente of salaries will not be tolerated,".