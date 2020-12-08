ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :State Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the present opposition was not only hybrid but it was also merciless which was intentionally playing with the lives of the people for their personal gains amid the second wave of the COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he accused the opposition parties for massive corruption, money laundering, destroyed national institutions and economy during their tenures.

He said opposition should not wait for December 31, for giving their resignations, they should tender their resignations before the National Assembly speaker so that the government could hold elections on the vacant seats.

Replying to a question, he said contacts with the opposition did not come under discussion during today's cabinet meeting, adding doors were always open for negotiations in politics as it was part of the democratic system.

He said he was ready to hold dialogue with opposition in the larger interest of the country and people but not for personal agenda.

He urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman to avoid personal attacks on the prime minister but he could criticise his politics or policies.

Ali Muhmmad Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan was standing with Pakistani nation and making all out efforts for their welfare and prosperity in difficult times.