Hybrid Wheat, Modern Technology Vital To Address Food Challenges

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :To address negative impacts of climate changes on soil health, use of modern technology and promotion of hybrid wheat is of vital importance.

This was stated by speakers in Kissan Convention, held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), here on Sunday.

The basic aim of holding the seminar is to create awareness among peasants about maximum cultivation wheat.

Federal Minister for National food Security Fakhar Imam, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, VC MNSUA Dr Asif Ali and many other experts also addressed the Convention.

The speakers observed that mechanization, soil preparation and some other modern agriculture practices were very much important to enhance per acre production.

The agriculture university in-collaboration with different government and private organizations used to manage events for promotion of agriculture sector in south Punjab.

Such varieties having capacity to face climate changes were needed to develop for facility of the farmers.

