Hydel generation crosses 8000 MW for first time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The hydel power stations owned and operated by the Water and Power Development Authority ( WAPDA ) generated the highest-ever electricity during the peak hours yesterday as WAPDA hydel generation crossed 8000 megawatt (MW) mark for the first time in Pakistan

As per generation details, WAPDA delivered as much as 8158 MW of electricity to the National Grid during peak hours on July 31, said a press release. This quantum of hydel power share registered an increase of about 600 MW if compared with that of previous years.

This increased share of hydel electricity in the National Grid is the result of maximum power generation from Tarbela Hydel Power Station, Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project and Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project.

The statistics of today's hydel generation during the peak hours show that Tarbela Hydel Power Station generated 3496 MW, Mangla Hydel Power Station 280 MW, Tarbela 4thExtension 1410 MW, Ghazi Barotha 1450 MW and Neelum Jhelum 978 MW while other hydel power stations cumulatively shared 544 MW to the National Grid.

Since installed capacity of WAPDA hydel power stations has risen to 9389 MW with phased completion of its three mega hydropower projects namely the 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum, the 1410 MW-Tarbela 4th Extension, and the 108 MW-Golen Gol, therefore, now the hydel generation this year has touched new peaks beyond 8000 MW with increased water flows, raised level of water reservoirs and increased water indent by Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

It may be mentioned that WAPDA owns as many as 22 hydel power stations and provides about 31 billion units of hydel electricity on the average annually to the National Grid. The share of hydel generation greatly contributes in lowering the overall electricity tariff for the consumers, as electricity generated through other sources is far costlier than hydel electricity.