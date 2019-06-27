Hydel generation jumps to over 5,500 MW

As water flows in major rivers increase with rising temperature in the catchment areas, the hydel generation witnessed significant improvement and on Thursday stood at over 5,500 MW

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :As water flows in major rivers increase with rising temperature in the catchment areas, the hydel generation witnessed significant improvement and on Thursday stood at over 5,500 MW.

Giving the breakup, official sources told APP here that hydel generation from Tarbela was recorded around 1100 MW, Tarbela 4th, 850 MW, Ghazi Barotha, 1,050 MW and Neelum Jhelum 977 MW etc.

They said that the hydel generation would further jumped with increasing water level in the reservoirs.

Meanwhile, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) released 322,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 294,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1405.

70 feet, which was 21.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 116,900 cusecs while outflow as 125,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1136.15 feet, which was 96.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 51,700 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 161,700, 134,400 and 37,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 74,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 22,800 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

