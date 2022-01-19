Hydel power projects issues in Hazara to be resolved locally: Dr. Shahzad Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shehzad Khan Bangash Wednesday has said that work should be started to ensure immediate implementation of the issues identified in the ongoing mega projects in the Hazara Division.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding ongoing mega projects and other issues in the Hazara division at Commissioner House Abbottabad.

He further said that when the tourists get facilities, more tourists will come here and more employment opportunities will be generated here and the people of the area will be benefited.

The Chief Secretary said that tourists come here only because of the forests, take all possible measures for the protection of the forests and wherever there are issues between Galyat Development Authority (GDA), Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), Mansehra Development Authority (MDA) and forest department should be resolved under the supervision of Commissioner Hazara division with mutual consent, adding he said.

Dr. Shahzad Khan said all issues related to the Dasu Hydel Power Project and other power projects of the Hazara division should be resolved locally and increase the pace of work as due to these issues the power generation projects are delayed. He further said that any of the issues related to these projects should be made easy to resolve immediately to continue uninterrupted work on these projects.

Earlier, he also visited Langara Dhamtodar Bypass where Frontier Works Organization (FWO) officials briefed the Chief Secretary about the project. While directing the FWO officials and district administration the chief secretary said that any of the issues that are creating hurdles in the bypass project should be resolved on priority and start fencing of the road where necessary and complete the road.

Dr. Shahzad Khan said that Ehsaas Ration Program is designed to benefit the poor segment of the society, he also ordered all DCs of the Hazara division regarding the registration and other issues in their respective districts to benefit the poor people could give them maximum relief.

The Chief Secretary directed the officers of the Forest Department, GDA and MDA to resolve all the issues by meeting Secretary Forest, Environment, Commissioner Hazara and Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts immediately.

The meeting also discussed in detail the billion Tree Tsunami and other issues of the Forest Department, Mankial, Lake Saif al-Muluk, encroachments around the river Kunhar, flow of wastewater in the river Kunhar, forest tracks of the Forest Department and other issues.

He instructed the officials of GDA, MDA to construct washrooms, stands, boating stations, etc. on the river Kunhar for the convenience of tourists.

The Chief Secretary directed the GDA officials to ensure proper maintenance, timely oil change and completion of the purchased machinery. He directed the officers of the forest department to plant trees according to the needs of the people of the area so that the needs of these areas could be met and deforestation could be avoided.

Dr. Shahzad Khan ordered to publish the punishments and fines proposed against the timber mafia regularly.

Earlier, Commissioner Hazara Motahar Zeb briefed the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about the Langra Dhamtod bypass, forests, district beautification program, Ehsas Ration program, Dasu Hydropower Project, Diamer Basha dam, Suki Kanari Dam, GDA, MDA encroachments, Mankial Forest and Briefed about other projects.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Hazara Division Motahar Zeb, Deputy Commissioners of all districts of Hazara Region, Director GDA, KDA, MDA, WAPDA, NHA, Forest Department, GM Dasu Hydraulic Power Project, DG Security and others.