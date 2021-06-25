UrduPoint.com
Hyder Shah's Book Launching Ceremony Held At Sindh Agriculture University

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 10:10 PM

The book-launching ceremony on the articles of Syed Ghulam Hyder Shah Qalandri titled 'Muthiyon Bheeray Bhaj' held at the rest house of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU).

Addressing the event Syed Ghulam Hyder Shah Qalandari, Patron of Anjuman-e-Ghulaman-e-Qalandar said that Sindh is the land of Sufis and Sufism has a major role to play in our way of life, social and cultural customs.

He said that Sindh is the only region in the world which is far from fundamentalism and the people of this earth have the love with the Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon him) and the love of humanity.

Syed Ghulam Hyder Shah said that people from other areas migrated and settled in Sindh but Sindh embraced them in its mystical way, he further told that author has written this book by incorporating the changes taking place in the society in his feelings.

The famous writer Prof. Muhammad Mithal Jiskani said that Syed Ghulam Hyder Shah Qalandari is constantly writing and his columns have been the adornment of various newspapers, his constant writing and publishing reflects that he has a large circle of readers who were enjoying his writings.

He said that book of Syed Ghulam Hyder Shah Qalandari is a collection of interesting columns, I am very happy to hear that so far 15 books on his various topics have been published and some books are being published.

Writer and senior journalist Gul Sher Lochi on the occasion said that at present, the trend of reading books in Sindh has declined, but in spite of this, Syed Ghulam Hyder Shah Qalandari is constantly writing and publishing them in book form.

He said that Syed Ghulam Hyder Shah Qalandari in his book has not only highlighted many aspects of the society, autobiography, sufferings, difficulties but also suggested their social and spiritual solutions.

On this occasion, Muhammad Bux Nahiyon, Sher Khan Panhwar shed light on the personality and book of Syed Ghulam Hyder Shah.

Among others Bashr Ahmed Bhutto, Gulsher Bajarani, Rafique Ahmed Kakepoto, Shamshad Ahmed Fayaz Naahyoon and a large number of people attended the ceremony.

