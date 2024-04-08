Hyderabad: 11 Profiteers Fined
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 07:48 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Hyderabad district administration has collected a fine of 21 thousand rupees from 11 more profit-seeking traders on the twenty-fifth day of Ramazan.
On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, the concerned officers took actions against traders for not displaying the price list at the appropriate place and charging additional cost of essential items.
According to details, the Assistant Commissioner City Babar Saleh Rahpoto visited various markets along with Mukhtiarkar Musarat Baloch and collected 15000 thousand rupees from two traders who violated rules.
Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana collected Rs 2000 from 04 shopkeepers in different areas of the taluka while a fine of 4000 rupees was collected from 5 traders in taluka Latifabad.
