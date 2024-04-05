Hyderabad: 15 Profiteers Fined
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 09:08 PM
The Hyderabad district administration has collected a fine of 28 thousand rupees from 15 more profit-seeking traders on the twenty-fifth day of Ramazan
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Hyderabad district administration has collected a fine of 28 thousand rupees from 15 more profit-seeking traders on the twenty-fifth day of Ramazan. On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, the concerned officers took actions against traders for not displaying the price list at the appropriate place and charging additional costs for essential items.
According to details, the Assistant Commissioner City Babar Saleh Rahpoto visited various markets along with Mukhtiarkar Musarat Baloch and collected 10000 thousand rupees from three traders who violated rules.
Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana collected Rs 10000 from 07 shopkeepers in different areas of the taluka while a fine of 8000 rupees was collected from 8 traders in taluka Latifabad.
