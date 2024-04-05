Open Menu

Hyderabad: 15 Profiteers Fined

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 09:08 PM

Hyderabad: 15 Profiteers Fined

The Hyderabad district administration has collected a fine of 28 thousand rupees from 15 more profit-seeking traders on the twenty-fifth day of Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Hyderabad district administration has collected a fine of 28 thousand rupees from 15 more profit-seeking traders on the twenty-fifth day of Ramazan. On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, the concerned officers took actions against traders for not displaying the price list at the appropriate place and charging additional costs for essential items.

According to details, the Assistant Commissioner City Babar Saleh Rahpoto visited various markets along with Mukhtiarkar Musarat Baloch and collected 10000 thousand rupees from three traders who violated rules.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana collected Rs 10000 from 07 shopkeepers in different areas of the taluka while a fine of 8000 rupees was collected from 8 traders in taluka Latifabad.

Related Topics

Fine Hyderabad Price Qasimabad Market From

Recent Stories

Commerce minister joins NPC ,gala festival

Commerce minister joins NPC ,gala festival

2 minutes ago
 Usman Khan barred from participation in Emirates C ..

Usman Khan barred from participation in Emirates Cricket Board events for five y ..

27 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs, Rames ..

Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs, Ramesh Singh inspect examination ce ..

2 minutes ago
 96th BoG meeting at Ayub Teaching Hospital conclud ..

96th BoG meeting at Ayub Teaching Hospital concludes

2 minutes ago
 Punjab CM presents cheque worth Rs38 lac to Deaf C ..

Punjab CM presents cheque worth Rs38 lac to Deaf Cricket Team

43 minutes ago
 Clinics on Wheels program under new mechanism to b ..

Clinics on Wheels program under new mechanism to be relaunched in Punjab

2 minutes ago
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies victory of 37 Senators

2 minutes ago
 Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar em ..

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar emphasizes on role of committees ..

2 minutes ago
 Thousands of Philippine schools suspend in-person ..

Thousands of Philippine schools suspend in-person classes due to heat

37 minutes ago
 Mirwaiz condemns authorities’ actions on religio ..

Mirwaiz condemns authorities’ actions on religious occasion

37 minutes ago
 Police arrest eight suspected criminals from Larka ..

Police arrest eight suspected criminals from Larkana

37 minutes ago
 Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May

Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan