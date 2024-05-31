Hyderabad: 18 Illegal LPG Filling Points Sealed During Crackdown, 03 Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Following the tragic incident of gas cylinder explosion in Pretabad area of Hyderabad, a series of actions against illegal LPG filling points started on the special instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abedeen Memon.
A crackdown was carried out in unit No. 4, Latifabad led by the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Latifabad Saud Ahmed Baloch and Mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badrani. According to an official handout issued on Friday, AC Latifabad sealed three illegal LPG shops in the area and arrested 03 accused, handing over them to the relevant police stations for further action.
The Assistant Commissioner Saud Baloch expressed that establishing LPG filling points in densely populated areas was illegal and all such illegal LPG filling points will be sealed to prevent any untoward incidents. Meanwhile, 15 other illegal LPG filling points in different areas of Qasimabad were also sealed during the operation led by the Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana.
