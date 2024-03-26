Hyderabad: 28 Traders Fined for Profiteering

As many as 28 traders were fined Rs 48,000 during operations against profiteers by the district administration on the 14th day of Ramazan in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) As many as 28 traders were fined Rs 48,000 during operations against profiteers by the district administration on the 14th day of Ramazan in Hyderabad.

On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, the concerned officers took actions against traders for not displaying the price list at the appropriate place and charging additional cost of essential items.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana collected Rs 30,000 from 12 shopkeepers in different areas of the taluka and Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza collected Rs 10,000 from 10 traders in different markets.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Rural Ahsan Morai imposed fines of 8,000 rupees on 6 traders.