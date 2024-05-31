Hyderabad: 48 Illegal LPG Filling Points Sealed In The District
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 10:25 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Following the tragic incident of gas cylinder explosion in Pretabad area of Hyderabad, a series of actions against illegal LPG filling points started on the special instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abedeen Memon.
Under which a crackdown was carried out in all four talukas of the district led by the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Latifabad Saud Ahmed Baloch, AC Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana, AC rural Anees Ahmed Abbasi and AC city Babar Saleh Rahpoto.
A total of 48 illegal LPG cylinders filling points have been sealed during the operation. According to the details, 15 filling points in Qasimabad, 3 in Latifabad, 10 in the rural area and 25 in the city area were sealed, while 3 individuals have been arrested in Latifabad.
On the other hand, the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad has also instructed the concerned authorities to continue operations till all the illegal LPG filling points in the city are closed.
