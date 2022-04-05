Hyderabad achieves 100 percent vaccination target against COVID-19: DHO

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The District Health Officer of Hyderabad Lala Jaffar Khas has claimed that Hyderabad has achieved 100 percent vaccination target against COVID-19.

He informed here on Monday that the target was achieved with the help of the vaccination centers and the repeated door to door campaigns.

He thanked Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the doctors, paramedical staff, lady health workers and other allied staff which participated in the campaign for the success.