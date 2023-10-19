Open Menu

Hyderabad: Action Against Fake Doctors Continued, 4 Clinics Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Hyderabad: Action against fake doctors continued, 4 clinics sealed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Hyderabad district administration has launched actions against fake doctors and sealing 4 clinics in different areas of the city on Thursday.

According to an official handout, while implementing directives of DC Tariq Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner (Rural) Asad Morai, accompanied by officials of Sindh Health Care Commission, took action against quack doctors in the Bahawal Zainor and Jhan Mori areas and after the inspection sealed 4 clinics.

AC Rural made sudden visits to these clinics in the mentioned areas where substandard medical pieces of equipment were being used for treatments. He took confiscated substandard and used medical equipment and sealed the clinics. He stated that no one would be allowed to play with human lives, and strict actions would be taken against those involved in such heinous practices.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest ..

Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest levels in two and a half month ..

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Champi ..

Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship with participation of 2 ..

4 minutes ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a global ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a globally impactful and competitive s ..

19 minutes ago
 Successful experiment of "Ababeel weapon system" i ..

Successful experiment of "Ababeel weapon system" is a reflection of the revoluti ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Secta ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Sectary-General of Holy Quran Acade ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO innovatively redefines rollable screen techn ..

TECNO innovatively redefines rollable screen technology with the Latest 'Phantom ..

2 hours ago
AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRIN ..

AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRINCE OF FUJAIRAH

2 hours ago
 vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Gam ..

Vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Games Concludes in Hangzhou

3 hours ago
 SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancer ..

SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancers in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Informatio ..

UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Information Ministers

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Banglade ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 hours ago
 Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, eq ..

Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, equipment to Amdjarass provincia ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan