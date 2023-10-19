Hyderabad: Action against fake doctors continued, 4 clinics sealed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Hyderabad district administration has launched actions against fake doctors and sealing 4 clinics in different areas of the city on Thursday.

According to an official handout, while implementing directives of DC Tariq Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner (Rural) Asad Morai, accompanied by officials of Sindh Health Care Commission, took action against quack doctors in the Bahawal Zainor and Jhan Mori areas and after the inspection sealed 4 clinics.

AC Rural made sudden visits to these clinics in the mentioned areas where substandard medical pieces of equipment were being used for treatments. He took confiscated substandard and used medical equipment and sealed the clinics. He stated that no one would be allowed to play with human lives, and strict actions would be taken against those involved in such heinous practices.