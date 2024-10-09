Open Menu

Hyderabad: Anti-Polio Vaccination Campaign To Begin From October 28

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 11:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) A meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon at Shahbaz Hall in Shahbaz Building. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners and officers from relevant departments, including health.

According to a handout, during the briefing by the District Emergency Operation Team, it was informed that a polio campaign will be conducted from October 28 to November 3, during which 400,000 children will be vaccinated against polio. This time, capsules of Vitamin A will also be given to the children along with polio drops. A new micro plan will be prepared in this regard, and attention will be given to the union councils (UCs) with poor performance during the last campaign and action will be taken against the staff that showed poor performance in the previous campaign.

On this occasion, DC directed the officers to hold open courts (Khuli Katchehri) for the polio campaign and involve all political, social and religious personalities in the campaign, and their video messages should be recorded and broadcasted.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed all Assistant Commissioners to be part of the walk-through activities and said that strict action should be taken by the police and Rangers against those who refuse and misbehave with the polio teams.

