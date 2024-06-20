Hyderabad Arts council to hold condolence meeting to remember Ishaq Mangriyo on June 20

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Hyderabad Arts Council will hold a condolence meeting to remember eminent journalist and columnist Ishaq Mangriyo on June 23(Sunday) at the Press Club here.

According to a press release, friends of Ishaq Mangriyo, journalists, and writers would shed light on the life, career, and journalistic contributions of Ishaq Mangriyo.