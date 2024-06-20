Open Menu

Hyderabad Arts Council To Hold Condolence Meeting To Remember Ishaq Mangriyo On June 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Hyderabad Arts council to hold condolence meeting to remember Ishaq Mangriyo on June 20

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Hyderabad Arts Council will hold a condolence meeting to remember eminent journalist and columnist Ishaq Mangriyo on June 23(Sunday) at the Press Club here.

According to a press release, friends of Ishaq Mangriyo, journalists, and writers would shed light on the life, career, and journalistic contributions of Ishaq Mangriyo.

