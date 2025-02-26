Open Menu

Hyderabad: Awareness Rally To Be Held To Mark International Civil Defence Day On 1st March

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Hyderabad: Awareness rally to be held to mark international civil defence day on 1st March

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) In celebration of International Civil Defence Day, an awareness rally will be held in Hyderabad on March 1st.

According to a notification issued by the Additional Controller of Civil Defence Hyderabad the event aims to highlight the importance of civil defence and promote safety awareness.

The rally will begin at 11:00 AM from the Civil Defence Office located at the Session Court in Hyderabad and will make its way to the Press Club. A diverse group of participants including officers from various government departments, representatives of social organizations and other concerned individuals will join the event to raise awareness about civil defence measures.

