Hyderabad Based SPs Of CTD, Traffic Transferred To Highway Patrolling Units
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 11:18 PM
As the Sindh Government plans to activate the Highways Patrolling Units, to patrol the motorways, highways and bypass roads in the province, 2 Superintendents of Police serving in Hyderabad have been transferred to these units
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) As the Sindh Government plans to activate the Highways Patrolling Units, to patrol the motorways, highways and bypass roads in the province, 2 Superintendents of Police serving in Hyderabad have been transferred to these units.
According to a notification which was issued on Thursday, SP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Hyderabad, Asif Ahmed Bughio has been posted as SSP Karachi unit.
Likewise, the SP Traffic Hyderabad Atta Muhammad Nizamani has been assigned the post of SSP Hyderabad unit.
A police official informed that initially a force with 2,000 personnel would be posted in those units to patrol the highways and
motorways.
He added that as many as 11 units were being started in the first phase in the province.
