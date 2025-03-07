Open Menu

Hyderabad Based SPs Of CTD, Traffic Transferred To Highway Patrolling Units

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 11:18 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) As the Sindh Government plans to activate the Highways Patrolling Units, to patrol the motorways, highways and bypass roads in the province, 2 Superintendents of Police serving in Hyderabad have been transferred to these units.

According to a notification which was issued on Thursday, SP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Hyderabad, Asif Ahmed Bughio has been posted as SSP Karachi unit.

Likewise, the SP Traffic Hyderabad Atta Muhammad Nizamani has been assigned the post of SSP Hyderabad unit.

A police official informed that initially a force with 2,000 personnel would be posted in those units to patrol the highways and

motorways.

He added that as many as 11 units were being started in the first phase in the province.

