Hyderabad Becomes Polio Free District As Environmental Samples Emerge Negative

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Hyderabad becomes polio free district as environmental samples emerge negative

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :With the best performance and effective strategy of the anti-polio campaigns, the environmental samples in Hyderabad district have emerged as negative for last two years.

Due to the efforts and better strategy of the Chairman District Polio Eradication Committee/DC, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and the health department officials, the polio virus has been eradicated throughout the district.

According to the data released here on Sunday, Hyderabad was among those cities of the country where was no polio virus case reported.

